Missed Out on Eli Lilly? My Best Pharmaceutical Stock to Buy And Hold

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) is the world's largest drug company. It minted many millionaires on its way to becoming one of the world's largest corporations. The stock has returned an incredible 41,930% over its lifetime, turning a $1,000 investment into $420,000.The stock is up 250% over the past three years alone and is worth over half a trillion dollars today. Did you miss out? That's OK. There's a stock positioned to outperform Eli Lilly, sitting in the pole position of arguably the hottest growth trend in the healthcare industry.Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel