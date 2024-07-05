|
05.07.2024 12:22:00
Missed Out on Eli Lilly? This Much Smaller Biotech Has 2 Promising Weight Loss Assets in its Portfolio
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has become a big name in the anti-obesity market with the recent approval of Zepbound, which is likely to rake in billions in revenue alongside Mounjaro, the company's diabetes treatment. Year to date, the stock is already up 57% as investors continue to pile money into the growth beast.But you may not want to buy the stock around its highs, if you feel you might have missed the boat on Eli Lilly. The good news is that there's a much smaller healthcare stock that can also give you some terrific growth prospects in the anti-obesity market: Zealand Pharma (OTC: ZLDP.F). Here's why this might be an exciting stock to own.Zealand Pharma is a Danish-based biotech company with a market cap of around $9.3 billion -- a small fraction of Eli Lilly's monstrous $820 billion valuation. But investors have been starting to take notice of this up-and-coming healthcare stock; its shares are up more than 135% this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
