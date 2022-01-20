|
Missed Out on Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was the first blockchain-powered smart contracts platform, and it has evolved into the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), software that runs on a peer-to-peer network rather than centralized corporate servers. Ethereum is also the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, with $147 billion invested on the platform. Not surprisingly, the price of Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% in the last three years.Even so, Ethereum suffers from scalability issues. The network handles at most 30 transactions per second (TPS), and it takes six minutes for those transactions to achieve finality (i.e. to be irreversibly incorporated into the blockchain). As the platform has become more popular, the network congestion has caused speeds to slow and fees to rise. In fact, transaction fees have skyrocketed 720% in the last six months.The Ethereum 2.0 update aims to solve that problem, but those benefits may not show up until 2023. In the meantime, other projects are gaining ground. For instance, programmable blockchains like Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) have generated significant interest among crypto enthusiasts, and both look like smart long-term investments. Here's why.Continue reading
