Missed Out On Ethereum? Buy This Crypto Now

While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) started the crypto movement, the arrival of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) altered the trajectory of the asset class forever. As the first programmable blockchain, Ethereum's smart contracts meant developers could build applications like decentralized exchanges, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoins, and much more. Collectively grouped as decentralized finance (DeFi), Ethereum's novel functionality helped it grow by more than 80,000% from 2016 to 2017 and set the stage for the next chapter in crypto's evolution.But now things are coming full circle. While Bitcoin doesn't inherently possess the infrastructure to support true smart contract capabilities, advances in technology are giving the original cryptocurrency a chance at DeFi. If you missed out on Ethereum's rise, you won't want to miss out on this Bitcoin-centric blockchain leading the new era of finance -- Stacks (CRYPTO: STX).Known as a Layer 2 blockchain, Stacks has a symbiotic relationship with Bitcoin. It uses a proof of transfer consensus mechanism which is powered by Bitcoin miners. These miners form the foundation of Stacks's intricate and deep-rooted relationship with Bitcoin.