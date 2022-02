Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrencies, generally, have been a spectacular asset class to own throughout the years. But Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), in particular, is in a league of its own. The smart-contract blockchain's native coin ETH has skyrocketed more than 24,000% over the past five years. This type of return was certainly life changing for the lucky ones who were prescient and bold enough to have gotten in at that time. However, cryptocurrencies are still a nascent and evolving technology. And there are now more than 17,000 different tokens investors can choose from, providing plenty of opportunity to find the next big winner. If you missed out on Ethereum, you'll want to seriously consider Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). It has the potential for outsized returns in the years ahead. Continue reading