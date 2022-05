Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the first blockchain with smart-contract functionality, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) brought promise of real-world utility to the cryptocurrency market. The price of Ether, its native token, has skyrocketed 78,000% (as of May 11) since its launch in 2015. That means a $100 investment at that time would be worth a jaw-dropping $78,100 today. But there's a younger crypto, called Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), that has also generated remarkable returns. It has soared 6,870% since it was launched in early 2020. And even after these massive gains, I think it still has a promising future. If you missed out on Ethereum in recent years, you'll definitely want to consider Solana right now . Continue reading