|
13.05.2022 14:45:00
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
As the first blockchain with smart-contract functionality, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) brought promise of real-world utility to the cryptocurrency market. The price of Ether, its native token, has skyrocketed 78,000% (as of May 11) since its launch in 2015. That means a $100 investment at that time would be worth a jaw-dropping $78,100 today. But there's a younger crypto, called Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), that has also generated remarkable returns. It has soared 6,870% since it was launched in early 2020. And even after these massive gains, I think it still has a promising future. If you missed out on Ethereum in recent years, you'll definitely want to consider Solana right now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!