03.08.2022 13:15:00
Missed Out On Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
This summer, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is arguably the most exciting cryptocurrency in the world. And for good reason -- its upcoming Merge has enormous implications, not just for the future price of Ethereum but also for the future direction of the broader crypto market. The only problem is that, unless you already have an Ethereum position in your portfolio, you've missed out on this crypto's stratospheric price appreciation. Over its lifetime, Ethereum is up an astounding 155,584.06%.The good news is that there is another crypto -- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -- that could be just as attractive, if not more so, than Ethereum. And much of the easy money in Solana has not yet been made, with this crypto still trading around $40 right now. While Ethereum has a total market capitalization of almost $200 billion, Solana has a market capitalization of just $14 billion.Just like Ethereum, Solana is a Layer 1 blockchain, meaning it is a cornerstone of everything being created in the blockchain world right now. In nontechnical terms, it means you can build on top of Solana, just like you can with Ethereum. Ethereum has NFTs (nonfungible tokens) and NFT marketplaces, and so does Solana. Ethereum has smart contracts, and so does Solana. Ethereum has decentralized finance (DeFi) apps and exchanges, and so does Solana. You get the idea: Anything that Ethereum can do, Solana can do also.Continue reading
