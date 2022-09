Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past seven years, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been one of the best-performing cryptos in the world. Since its launch back in 2015, Ethereum is up an eye-popping 247,225%. However, investors are unlikely to ever see those types of returns from Ethereum again. Ethereum has skyrocketed in value to become the No. 2 cryptocurrency in the world, with a total market capitalization of about $200 billion, making it much harder to duplicate those returns in the future.So what should you do if you missed out on Ethereum? One option is to search out other Layer 1 blockchains that could eventually take over from Ethereum during the next crypto bull market. And surely one of the top prospects in this regard is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Even though Solana is now trading at a more than 85% less than its all-time-high back in 2021, it has the type of unlimited upside that could make it the next Ethereum.Continue reading