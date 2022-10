Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has had an incredible run over the last three years, climbing 650% for investors who simply bought and held. But as the world of cryptocurrencies has become more competitive, other blockchains have outperformed Ethereum on many metrics. One cryptocurrency that is leading Ethereum in some respects and still has a lot of growth ahead is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Developers continue to flock to the blockchain, investors are pouring money into new companies, and activity in decentralized finance and NFTs are booming. The market may not realize it yet, but this may be the blockchain we use more than any other in the future. The two advantages Solana has over Ethereum are cost and speed. An average transaction on Solana costs $0.00025, and on Ethereum, transactions averaged $2.27 as of yesterday, according to analytics firm Messari.