19.01.2022 15:30:00
Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now
The world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), had an outstanding 2021, rising 409% during the 12-month period. If we zoom out, we see even more jaw-dropping returns. Over the past three- and five-year periods, Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% and 33,000%, respectively. These kinds of numbers could dramatically alter an individual's personal financial situation. You might be contemplating where to invest in the cryptocurrency world today to try to achieve similar returns. While digital assets are extremely volatile and have a lot left to prove, there are some promising projects out there that have smart-contract functionality just like Ethereum. And they have the potential to be winning investments over the long term. Here are two cryptocurrencies to consider if you missed out on Ethereum. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
