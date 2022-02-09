Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency, Ethereum certainly has some clout in the world of digital assets. Since its launch in July 2015, the top programmable blockchain has skyrocketed more than 100,000%, a return even Bitcoin can't match during the same period. Following in the footsteps of Ethereum are other blockchains that have smart-contract functionality, are attracting developers, and are building out use cases. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is one that stands out, and it's starting to make a name for itself in the cryptocurrency space. Plus, it still has the potential for outstanding returns in the years ahead. If you missed out on Ethereum, you might want to take a serious look at Solana. Continue reading