Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

2021 was the year of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).The proof-of-stake cryptocurrency stormed the charts, gaining 400% to become a legitimate challenger to Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) crypto supremacy.The NFT (non-fungible token) craze was a big reason for its surge last year as Ethereum became the preferred blockchain for minting and selling NFTs and making smart contracts. The boom also demonstrated that Ethereum has more utility than Bitcoin. In fact, so far, Ethereum seems to be the most useful cryptocurrency.