09.08.2022 12:30:00
Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now
If you bought Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) back in July 2015 when it first launched, you would now be up a whopping 47,000%, making it one of the greatest crypto investment plays ever. Unfortunately, it may be too late to capture anything close to these stratospheric returns now that Ethereum is the No. 2 cryptocurrency in the world and has a market capitalization of more than $200 billion. But there are still ways to make the same kinds of eye-popping returns as you would have made if you had invested in Ethereum seven years ago. One investment that particularly stands out is Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), an up-and-coming cryptocurrency that launched in September 2020. It now ranks among the 15 biggest cryptos with a market value of about $7 billion, and in a relatively short time it has been hailed as a potential "Ethereum killer."The most important selling point about Avalanche is that it is faster and more scalable than Ethereum. And it's not just a little bit faster -- it's entire orders of magnitude faster. For example, right now, Ethereum can only process about 15 transactions per second. In comparison, Avalanche can process 4,500. Continue reading
