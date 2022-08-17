|
Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been a phenomenal investment by nearly every yardstick. If you had invested in Ethereum back in 2015, you could now be up an astounding 211,200%. Even if you had waited to invest in Ethereum until August 2020, you would still have made nearly five times your initial investment in just two years.Even though those stratospheric gains may never be coming back, there are still plenty of ways to participate in the future upside potential of Ethereum at a much lower entry price. One of these is by investing in Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), a popular scaling solution for Ethereum. Polygon is trading for less than $1 and could see an extended rally after Ethereum completes the long-anticipated technological upgrade known as the Merge.What makes Polygon so attractive as an investment opportunity is that it is a Layer 2 blockchain built on top of the main Ethereum blockchain. As a Layer 2 blockchain, Polygon helps to solve two of the major problems facing Ethereum now: congestion and high transaction fees. Right now, Ethereum can only process about 15 transactions per second, so it needs all the help it can get to alleviate the massive congestion on its blockchain. Moreover, users have long complained about high transaction fees on Ethereum.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
