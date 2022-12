Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has had a remarkable seven-year run. Since its launch in July 2015, Ethereum is up a dizzying 34,665% and is now the second-largest crypto by market capitalization. Unfortunately, if you've waited until now to buy Ethereum, you're unlikely to see the same massive, life-changing gains.The good news, though, is that there are plenty of new opportunities -- all of them within the burgeoning Ethereum ecosystem -- that might turn out to be more profitable than investing in Ethereum itself. As Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently pointed out, there are five fast-growing areas within Ethereum that have enormous future potential. If you're thinking of what to buy next, these five areas offer a fantastic starting point for putting together an investment shopping list.It's always a treat when Buterin steps back from the hard work of building Ethereum to highlight some of the things he loves about Ethereum. In a Dec. 5 essay called "What in the Ethereum Application Ecosystem Excites Me," Buterin cited five areas within Ethereum as sources of potential growth: payments and transactions, decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain identity, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and what he refers to as "hybrid applications" (applications that live only partially on the blockchain).