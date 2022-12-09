|
09.12.2022 13:10:00
Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has had a remarkable seven-year run. Since its launch in July 2015, Ethereum is up a dizzying 34,665% and is now the second-largest crypto by market capitalization. Unfortunately, if you've waited until now to buy Ethereum, you're unlikely to see the same massive, life-changing gains.The good news, though, is that there are plenty of new opportunities -- all of them within the burgeoning Ethereum ecosystem -- that might turn out to be more profitable than investing in Ethereum itself. As Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently pointed out, there are five fast-growing areas within Ethereum that have enormous future potential. If you're thinking of what to buy next, these five areas offer a fantastic starting point for putting together an investment shopping list.It's always a treat when Buterin steps back from the hard work of building Ethereum to highlight some of the things he loves about Ethereum. In a Dec. 5 essay called "What in the Ethereum Application Ecosystem Excites Me," Buterin cited five areas within Ethereum as sources of potential growth: payments and transactions, decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain identity, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and what he refers to as "hybrid applications" (applications that live only partially on the blockchain).Continue reading
Nachrichten zu On
Analysen zu On
