17.05.2024 13:00:00
Missed Out On Ethereum? This Little-Known Cryptocurrency Could Be On Track For a Big Move
Since its launch nearly a decade ago, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has skyrocketed in price from around $0.30 to about $3,000, making it one of the most successful crypto investments of all time. On its path to the top, Ethereum has gained a dominant market share in just about every niche of the blockchain world and now ranks as the second most valuable crypto in the world, with a huge $354 billion market valuation.Those are difficult footsteps to follow, but there's one cryptocurrency that is starting to remind me a lot of what Ethereum looked like in 2015. You've probably never heard of Sui (CRYPTO: SUI), but it has very quietly become a Top 50 crypto, as ranked by market cap. It may still be early, but there are several good reasons it could be ready for a major move.The first thing you should know about Sui (pronounced "swee") is that it is a Layer 1 blockchain, just like Ethereum. But it claims to be much faster, efficient, and cheaper to use than Ethereum. In theory, at least, Sui offers the potential to handle 297,000 transactions per second, with record-breaking low latency (lag time) and 100% uptime, which measures reliability. That makes the blockchain a great fit for both decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 gaming.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
