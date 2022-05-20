Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Missed Out on Meta Platforms? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for 10 Years
Facebook and Instagram are the most popular social networks on the planet. On a monthly basis, they reach over 3.6 billion people, or nearly half of the world's population. Parent company Meta Platforms has parlayed that competitive edge into a strong position in the digital ad industry, and shareholders have been well compensated. The stock is up 425% in the past decade.However, Meta now has a market cap of $540 billion and momentum is waning. In the first quarter, the company posted its slowest revenue growth since going public. That doesn't mean the stock won't beat the market in the coming years -- Meta is clearly working to position itself as a key player in the metaverse -- but other social media stocks like Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP) may offer more upside.Here's what you should know.Continue reading
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
