Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
23.06.2022 13:35:00
Missed Out On Microsoft? My Best Cloud Stock to Buy and Hold
Over the past eight years, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) transformed itself from an aging legacy software company into a high-growth cloud giant. Satya Nadella, who took the helm as Microsoft's third CEO in early 2014, spearheaded the company's "mobile first, cloud first" initiative which converted a large portion of its desktop software into mobile apps and cloud services.Between fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2021, which ended last June, Microsoft's annual cloud revenues rose from just 5% of its top line in fiscal 2014 to 41% in fiscal 2021. It also grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, as its earnings per share (EPS) increased at a CAGR of 17%.Investors who bought shares of Microsoft on Nadella's first day are now sitting on a total return of nearly 700%. Microsoft remains a rock-solid blue-chip bet for long-term investors, but it probably won't replicate those massive multibagger gains over the next eight years as its cloud business matures.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|17,95
|2,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen halten an: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen erzielten am Donnerstag Gewinne.