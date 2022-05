Missed Out on Netflix? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has become a staple of the streaming industry. Despite losing subscribers in the most recent quarter, it still ranks as the most popular premium service and its original content consistently tops the charts. Thanks to that dominance, the stock has soared 1,600% over the past decade.However, the company is clearly losing momentum. Top-line growth is decelerating and Netflix is starting to look like a more mature business. That doesn't mean the stock is a bad investment, but shareholders will likely find better returns elsewhere in the streaming industry. For instance, with Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) (and possibly Netflix) set to launch ad-supported services, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) look like smart long-term investments.Here's what you should know about these two monster growth stocks.Continue reading