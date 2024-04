Missed Out on Novo Nordisk? 2 Healthcare Stocks With Big Catalysts on the Horizon.

Ozempic and Wegovy are the rock stars of the biopharmaceutical world. When celebrities talk about a prescription drug, it has reached the big time. And that's what has happened with Novo Nordisk's two blockbusters. The success of Ozempic and Wegovy has also helped Novo Nordisk become a rock star for investors. Shares of the big drugmaker have skyrocketed nearly 240% over the last three years.Don't worry if you think you've missed out on Novo Nordisk, though. Here are two healthcare stocks with big catalysts on the horizon.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel