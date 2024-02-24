|
Missed Out on Nvidia? 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock to Buy Before It Goes on a Bull Run
Demand for chips that provide the processing power to train and support artificial intelligence (AI) models is increasing rapidly as governments and technology companies around the globe race to deploy AI applications. This is precisely the reason why Nvidia has witnessed a massive jump in its revenue and earnings in recent quarters.Nvidia's AI graphics processing units (GPUs) are in such high demand relative to supply that customers are reportedly having to wait anywhere between 36 weeks and 52 weeks to get deliveries of its flagship H100 processors. Not surprisingly, the chipmaker is looking to ramp up the production capacity for those AI chips, which could allow it to sustain its outstanding share price rally.However, Nvidia's 239% gains over the past year have left the stock trading at expensive valuations, with a price-to-sales ratio of 40 and a trailing earnings multiple of 96. Of course, Nvidia's forward earnings multiple of 36 shows that it is expected to deliver terrific bottom-line growth, while its 5-year price/earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG ratio) of just 0.7 means that the stock is actually undervalued relative to the growth that it is expected to deliver.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
