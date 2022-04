Missed Out on Nvidia? 2 AI Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nvidia has become the gold standard in artificial intelligence (AI). From supercomputing hardware to subscription software, it provides everything a business needs to develop and run AI applications at scale. Not surprisingly, Nvidia is also the most valuable semiconductor company in the world. Of course, I still think the stock is worth buying, and I remain a shareholder myself, but other AI companies probably offer more upside.Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) look like smart long-term investments. Here's why these two AI growth stocks are worth a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading