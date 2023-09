Missed Out on Nvidia? 2 AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist.

Analysts at Next Move Strategy Consulting expect the global artificial intelligence (AI) market to grow 20-fold to a whopping $2 trillion by 2030 as the technology improves and major companies build out their offerings. Tech giant Nvidia is one of the undisputed winners in this megatrend as is supplies the advanced chips needed to power and train AI models.But investors should also pay attention to other companies tackling different sides of the opportunity. Let's explore how the efforts of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could also richly reward investors. First an online bookstore, then a global e-commerce giant, and now a diversified technology behemoth -- Amazon has a long history of reinventing itself through new business verticals. This tendency allowed the company to continue expanding, even as its older ventures mature. AI could help power the next leg of long-term growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel