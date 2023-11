Missed Out on Nvidia? 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks You Can Buy Now.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) looks poised to be the biggest technology shift since the internet. It's already helping some companies score incredible wins. With rising demand for semiconductors capable of powering advanced AI applications, Nvidia's stock has rocketed 193% higher across 2023's trading.Nvidia has been one of AI's biggest winners so far, but it's not even close to being too late to cash in on this incredible tech trend. If you missed out on the initial salvos of the AI revolution and are looking for more opportunities, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think that investing in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) would be a smart move. Parkev Tatevosian (Amazon): If you missed out on Nvidia, you need not worry. The AI trend is likely to lift many stocks higher. Amazon in particular is positioned to benefit from the rising effectiveness of AI. The online retailer has multiple ways it can use AI. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel