Missed Out on Nvidia? 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now.

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the next big tech megatrend, just as transformative as the internet and mobile connectivity before it. And few companies have benefited more than AI chipmaker Nvidia, which has soared a whopping 207% since the start of the year. But investors have other ways to bet on the opportunity. Let's explore why Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) could make great choices. When you put a bunch of smart people under one roof, many things are possible. And under the leadership of its visionary CEO Elon Musk, Tesla might be on track to transform itself from just an electric car maker into a more diversified tech giant through its significant investments in AI technology. To be fair, Tesla's business model doesn't lend itself to the generative AI behind popular platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT. Instead, the company focuses on machine learning, robotics, and self-driving cars -- a market projected to generate $300 billion to $400 billion in revenue by 2035 through applications like robotaxis and improved last-mile delivery. The challenge is making this complex technology safe and reliable enough for consumers, which is easier said than done. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel