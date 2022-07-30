Missed Out on Nvidia? 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

World-renowned semiconductor producer Nvidia is widely regarded as a pioneering force behind artificial intelligence (AI), and it remains a leader in the field today. But AI is a rapidly growing industry with plenty of room for other contributors, and in fact, some experts predict the majority of companies will be using AI by 2030, adding $13 trillion in value to the global economy. Therefore, while Nvidia is a $413 billion giant today, three Motley Fool contributors think C3ai (NYSE: AI), Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are artificial intelligence powerhouses of the future. Here's why. Anthony Di Pizio (C3ai): One thing the artificial intelligence industry is missing is accessibility. Typically, only large technology companies with the financial resources and the ability to attract talented developers have been able to use AI in a meaningful capacity. But thanks to C3ai, part of that burden is being lifted. The company provides thousands of ready-made and customizable AI applications to 11 different industries (and growing). Continue reading