Missed Out on Nvidia? Be Careful Before Checking Out This Other Semiconductor Stock.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the power to disrupt all sorts of technology applications. Among the most important pieces stitching together the AI fabric are semiconductors. High-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) are playing an important role in generative AI, machine learning, and quantum computing.At the center of the AI semiconductor landscape are Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. Both of these companies have commanding leads over smaller players, and demand for their respective chips is off the charts.Over the past year, Nvidia stock has turned $1,000 into more than $3,000, and investors might be worrying that they have missed the boat. If they're looking for lesser-known names, they might find Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM). The company went public last year and has since flown under the radar, overshadowed by other opportunities in the semiconductor space.