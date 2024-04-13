13.04.2024 13:03:00

Missed Out on Nvidia? Buy SoundHound AI Instead.

If you're an investor who missed out on buying Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) before it took off last year, you're not alone. Or you may be like me, who sold the stock after a solid gain but missed out on a lot more by selling far too early.If you're in that boat, don't worry. There are more stocks you can buy that have the potential to rocket higher, like Nvidia did. One of those is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), one of the five public companies that Nvidia itself is invested in. So, if you can't go back in time to buy Nvidia, why not take a stab at one of the companies it thinks will succeed?SoundHound AI is about applying artificial intelligence (AI) to audio and performing tasks with it. Right now, this is taking two forms: Restaurant ordering and digital assistants in cars.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

