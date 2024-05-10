|
10.05.2024 09:21:00
Missed Out on Nvidia? Buy the Invesco Semiconductors ETF (PSI) Instead.
The Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEMKT: PSI) isn't the fastest-rising exchange-traded fund tracking the microchip industry. And it's only the fifth-largest ETF in this field, counting by the amount of assets under management.But the Invesco fund provides a unique feature that you won't find in larger semiconductor ETFs like the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) or the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX).You see, more than 21% of the gigantic VanEck fund is invested in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock. The iShares ETF isn't far behind with a 9.2% commitment to Nvidia stock. But unlike the larger ETFs, that designer of accelerator chips for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry is not the Invesco fund's largest holding. In this case, Nvidia shares account for just 6.1% of the ETF's total portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
