Missed Out on Nvidia? Buy This Amazing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stock

In this video, I will go over Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) recent earnings report and crucial points mentioned during the earnings call. If you missed Nvidia's huge run-up and still want to get exposure to semiconductors and AI, Qualcomm might be the next best thing.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 1, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel