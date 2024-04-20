|
20.04.2024 14:45:00
Missed Out on Nvidia? Buy This Outstanding Vanguard ETF Instead.
It's hard to find a stock that's performed better than Nvidia over the last five years. Since 2019, its stock has turned in a mind-boggling 79% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). That means that $10,000 invested five years ago would be worth $187,000 today.Unfortunately, there's no way to go back in time. So, what can investors do today to recreate some of that Nvidia lightning in a bottle? One way -- at least in part -- might be to invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that focuses on the tech sector.So let's look today at the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!