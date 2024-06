Missed Out on Nvidia? Here's 1 Spectacular ETF to Buy Instead

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the biggest bellwether for the technology sector right now. Moreover, gains in megacap technology giants such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and more are helping fuel the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to record highs.With shares up nearly 180% so far in 2024, Nvidia recently became the largest company in the world by market cap. Some investors may think it's too late to hop on the Nvidia train. Alternatively, as shares of the semiconductor giant continue to rocket on a seemingly daily basis, investors may be looking for alternative options in the AI chip realm.The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SMH) could just be what you're looking for. Let's dig into why this exchange-traded fund (ETF) looks like a great opportunity for long-term investors interested in semiconductor businesses beyond Nvidia.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel