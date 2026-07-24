Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
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24.07.2026 23:30:00
Missed Out on Nvidia's Historic Run? These 2 Tech Winners Are Just Getting Started.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a huge winner for its long-term -- and even its medium-term -- investors. Just since the AI arms race kicked off in 2023, the stock is up over 1,300%. With spectacular returns that have turned the chipmaker into the world's largest company already behind it, some investors may feel like they've missed the boat. Further, while I'd argue that Nvidia is still a fantastic investment at today's prices, many investors already have enough of it in their portfolios, and may instead want to add more diversification via some other high-potential tech option.Two that have been widely successful as of late that I think still have strong upside from here are Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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