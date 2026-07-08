Winners Aktie

Winners für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US97478A1060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.07.2026 21:01:00

Missed Out on Nvidia's Historic Run? These 2 Winners Are Just Getting Started.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been on a run of historical projections since the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out began in 2023. If you invested $10,000 in Nvidia's stock at the start of 2023, that sum has now grown to be worth more than $131,170. That's an excellent return in a short time frame, but it's unlikely to deliver that level of return over the next few years. So, many investors are searching for other stocks that can deliver similar returns to Nvidia.I think I've identified two AI winners at different stages of hypergrowth, and both look like strong stock picks now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Winners Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten