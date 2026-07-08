Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
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08.07.2026 21:01:00
Missed Out on Nvidia's Historic Run? These 2 Winners Are Just Getting Started.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been on a run of historical projections since the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out began in 2023. If you invested $10,000 in Nvidia's stock at the start of 2023, that sum has now grown to be worth more than $131,170. That's an excellent return in a short time frame, but it's unlikely to deliver that level of return over the next few years. So, many investors are searching for other stocks that can deliver similar returns to Nvidia.I think I've identified two AI winners at different stages of hypergrowth, and both look like strong stock picks now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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