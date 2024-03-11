|
11.03.2024 06:59:00
Missed Out on Nvidia's Run-Up? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold
It would take time to find a stock that has skyrocketed as much as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has recently. Thanks to heightened interest (or more like a craze) in companies at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI), this stock has soared 271% in the last 12 months and a whopping 2,170% just in the past five years.For those who have watched from the sidelines, it's understandable if you think it's too late to get in on the action. After all, Nvidia is currently a $2.2 trillion enterprise.But don't be discouraged. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), an innovative business at the leading edge of the internet for more than two decades, might just be the best AI stock to buy and hold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
