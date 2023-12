Missed Out on Palantir? This Artificial Intelligence Stock Could Earn Considerable Returns at a Reasonable Price.

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI)-driven gains for 2023, Palantir Technologies has become one of the top stocks mentioned in conversation. The company has long used AI in its Gotham and Foundry platforms, and its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) has produced eye-popping productivity gains.However, Palantir's market cap of nearly $40 billion and forward P/E of 72 may have sent investors looking for AI stocks with lower valuations. Investors looking for an alternative may want to consider Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI).Admittedly, Super Micro is not as well known as Palantir or other frequently covered stocks in the AI space, such as Nvidia. Super Micro stands out as a "rack-scale" IT solutions provider, designing servers, switches, storage systems, and software with global support services.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel