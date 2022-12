Missed Out On Salesforce? My Best CRM Stock to Buy and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few could have predicted the effects Marc Benioff would have on the tech industry when he left Oracle to found Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the first software-as-a-service (SaaS) company revolving around customer relationship management (CRM).So successful was Salesforce that it became an industry-leading company that later joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But despite that achievement, the CRM industry continues to innovate, which leaves plenty of opportunity for investor gains. Given its innovation and size, the CRM stock of the future just might be HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS).CRM connects departments such as marketing, sales, and customer service. Under this cohesive system, departments could work together more easily and avoid redundant tasks, significantly increasing operational efficiency.