Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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18.07.2026 07:10:00
Missed Out on Sandisk's 580% Rally? Here Are 3 Chip Stocks You Can Buy Now.
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) is the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) best-performing stock so far this year. It's up 580%, easily outpacing the next-best performers, which are up by just over 200%. After a rally like that, it would be pretty easy to assume that you've missed the boat on Sandisk.However, if you're looking for smart chip stocks to add to your portfolio amid the AI build-out, a few still look like great buys, including Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). But perhaps surprisingly, so does Sandisk. In my view, the market is currently discounting all three of these tech companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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