17.02.2022 14:15:00
Missed Out on Shiba Inu? 2 Monster Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was relatively unknown until Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his dog Floki on Oct. 4, 2021. Floki happens to be a Shiba Inu, and in the following days, the number of tweets mentioning the meme token soared more than 20-fold.When the dust settled later that month, Shiba Inu had hit an all-time high of $0.00008616, representing a gain of 153,000,000% in less than one year. In other words, if you had invested $1 in Shiba Inu in November 2020, you would have made more than $1 million by the time it peaked in October 2021.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
