|
18.01.2022 12:00:00
Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Here's What to Buy Now
If you've had a look at Shiba Inu's performance last year (and you didn't invest in this cryptocurrency), you may have some regrets. It soared a whopping 45,000,000%. But here's the good news. The cryptocurrency market offers many players with solid growth prospects. And that growth could turn into an increase in value.Of course, it will be difficult to match Shiba Inu's rapid increase. But that's OK. A cryptocurrency that gains steadily -- and maintains gains over the long term -- is always the best bet. Right now, I'm thinking of a market leader that has a major catalyst just ahead. So if you missed out on Shiba Inu, you might consider this cryptocurrency.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!