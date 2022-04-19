|
19.04.2022 15:00:00
Missed Out on Shiba Inu? This Crypto Could Hit $1 Million by 2030
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) investors have been hit with big losses over the last six months. While the meme token is still up 45,000,000% since hitting a low in November 2020, it has fallen 70% from its high in October 2021. Despite that setback, Shiba Inu still boasts over a million holders, and many investors are hoping that burn projects and other catalysts can reenergize its price.While anything is possible, the meme token currently lacks a competitive edge, and burning some of the tokens to make the remaining tokens more valuable is not an indefinite solution or a good investment thesis. For that reason, I think crypto investors should consider other assets.Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a great place to start. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
