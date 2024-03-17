|
17.03.2024 15:07:00
Missed Out on Shopify Stock? Buy Global-e Stock Instead
Shopify is one of the most watched stocks on Wall Street, and if you were lucky enough to think of buying it when it first went public, your investment would be worth almost 3,000% more right now.There still may be much more to come. But Shopify has a market capitalization of over $100 billion, and there are younger companies that might have more growth opportunities today. If you missed out on Shopify's early gains, consider buying Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) stock instead. Here's why.Global-e operates a platform offering global cross-border solutions for e-commerce retailers. It's a business-to-business company, so most of the time you won't see Global-e's name when you're using its services. But if you order products from another country and see checkouts with different currencies and instant customs information and shipping options, you may be working with Global-e.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!