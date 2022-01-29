|
29.01.2022 12:00:00
Missed Out on Solana? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Hot cryptocurrency Solana soared more than 11,000% last year. So, you might be hesitating to invest in a player that's made such great gains. But with thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, you can easily invest in one that hasn't yet skyrocketed -- and potentially benefit from a big increase in the future.One player to consider is Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT). Polkadot climbed 278% last year. That's a pretty decent increase. But it clearly could move higher -- especially considering its prospects and gains by Solana and other rivals. Polkadot is a newish player. It launched in May 2020. And it recently rolled out a key element meant to power its growth. That's one of the reasons why this cryptocurrency makes a good buy now. Let's check out the full story.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!