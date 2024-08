Missed Out on the AI Stock Wave? Here's How to Make Sure You Don't Miss the Next Big Trend.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been the driving force behind the current bull market. Top stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have zoomed higher along with the rest of the AI -related "Magnificent Seven," and various smaller tech stocks. Just a handful of AI -related stocks accounted for 63% of the S&P 500's returns during the first half of the year.If you missed out on some of the biggest AI winners over the past year, you've probably seen your portfolio returns lag the overall market. And therein lies the greatest risk of stock picking: If you're ahead of the trend, you can see dramatic outperformance, but if you miss it, you may never catch up with the benchmark index.There are no guarantees about what the next big trend in stocks will be or what industries will drive the economy forward. However, there is a way to guarantee you won't miss out on the stocks pushing the market to its next set of all-time highs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool