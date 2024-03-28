|
28.03.2024 09:15:00
Missed Out on the Bull Market Recovery? 3 ETFs to Help You Build Wealth for Decades.
The market's been red hot of late. The S&P 500 is up 45% since the bear market ended in late 2022, and it is higher to the tune of 27% just since October 2023's low.Many investors were too nervous to dive in during this stretch, fearing renewed economic weakness was just around the corner. If you were one of these people, don't beat yourself up. There's still plenty of upside left to plug into. You'll just want to make sure you don't repeat the mistake by missing out on any more of the market's gains. Exchange-traded funds (or ETFs) make this much easier to do by sidestepping the need for stock picking.Here are three ETFs you may want to consider buying and then just sitting on for several decades. They make it easy to capitalize on all of the market's long-term potential without any further action needed on your part.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|35,38
|1,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.