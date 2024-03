Missed Out On the Bull Market Recovery? 3 ETFs You Can Buy Today.

The stock market's rebound from the 2022 bear market has been impressive. Since the September 2022 lows, the S&P 500 has produced a staggering 44% total return, and all three major benchmark indices have recently reached fresh all-time highs.However, that doesn't mean that the entire stock market is expensive. If you're looking to put money to work in passive ETFs, here are three that still look extremely attractive today.As mentioned, the S&P 500 has rebounded by about 44% from its 2022 lows. However, the largest stocks in the market have made up a disproportionate amount of these gains. Nvidia is up by more than 600% since then, Meta Platforms has gained 264%, and both Microsoft and Amazon have outperformed the S&P 500, as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel