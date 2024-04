Missed Out on the Bull Market Recovery? 5 ETFs You Can Buy Today.

Are you kicking yourself, thinking that you missed out on the recent bull market recovery? Well, stop that.Yes, the stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index (which features about 500 companies that together represent around 80% of the overall U.S. market), dropped 19% in 2023 -- and was recently up a solid 9% year to date. But that doesn't mean the recovery is over.Remember that the market is fully capable of rising significantly for several years in a row -- or doing the opposite. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, for example, the S&P 500 advanced by 29%, 16%, and 27%, respectively. You might have assumed that you'd missed the boat at the end of 2019, but you'd have been wrong.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel