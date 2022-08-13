|
13.08.2022 12:45:00
Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Buy the CASH Stocks Instead.
Investors who actively follow the stock market might be familiar with the FAANG acronym. It conveniently groups together some of the largest modern technology companies in the world, namely:The five stocks are known for their soaring long-term returns, with Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet each worth over $1 trillion today. While they're still some of the greatest companies investors can buy, there might be a new generation of FAANG stocks emerging. A panel of three Motley Fool contributors has just coined the CASH acronym, covering Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Here's what makes them worth buying.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
