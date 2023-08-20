|
Missed Out on the Nvidia Rally? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold Now
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been the buzzword of the year in the stock market, and one stock has emerged as the focal point of the AI stock rally. That's Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the AI chipmaker best known for making graphics processing units (GPUs), which are used for gaming, autonomous vehicles, and now AI applications.Demand for the company's AI chips have soared this year, propelling the stock to triple in value year to date. However, that rally bakes in high expectations for Nvidia as the stock now trades at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 200, making it a risky stock to buy, especially with so much uncertainty in the AI market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
