02.05.2024 07:07:00
Missed Out On the Run-Up in Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Here's the Next Big Trend Investors Need to Know About -- and One Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Trends can be easy to miss. After all, many people heard about artificial intelligence (AI) and how it was the "next big thing," and yet, many of those same people never invested a penny into AI stocks like Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, or SoundHound AI before they went parabolic during the last two years.So, what other trends -- and potential multibaggers -- might investors be missing?I think I've identified one such trend. I don't think it will be as big or important as AI, but it could still make savvy investors happier and richer in the process. The trend is sports betting, and the stock is DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG). Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
